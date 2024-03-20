Topu expects support from expatriates against Palestine

20 March, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 04:08 pm

Topu expects support from expatriates against Palestine

"The warm welcome which we received after landing at Kuwait Airport was truly amazing. Hope our compatriot brothers will come to the stadium on 21 March and encourage us. Personally and on behalf of the team, I can say that we'll not disappoint them," Topu said through a video message during the team's first training session at Al Sahel Sports Club Training Ground in Kuwait.

20 March, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 04:08 pm
Photo: FIFA
Photo: FIFA

Bangladesh defender Topu Barman  urged the Kuwaiti expatriate Bangladeshi football fans to come on the match day and cheer the team against the Palestine match as their support is very important for them.

Bangladesh team is currently residing in Kuwait to play against Palestine in World Cup and Asian Cup joint qualifiers.

Bangladesh had the first practice session Monday last evening local time after reaching Kuwait on Sunday last afternoon.

"The warm welcome which we received after landing at Kuwait Airport was truly amazing. Hope our compatriot brothers will come to the stadium on 21 March and encourage us. Personally and on behalf of the team, I can say that we'll not disappoint them," Topu said through a video message during the team's first training session at Al Sahel Sports Club Training Ground in Kuwait.

He said the team had very good training in Saudi Arabia which was essential for them and the whole team is very much excited for the upcoming match against Palestine.

Topu thinks that the whole team now concentrates more on defense because the defenders have to give extra effort compared to others during the match. 

Commenting about Palestine, the defender said: "Definitely Palestine is strong side. They played in the round of sixteen in Asian Cup. We know very well how to deal with them and we're furnishing our plans as per our coach's direction."

Midfielder Sohel Rana is also hopeful of team's good result against Palestine. He said: "If we are able to play as per the plan of the coach, we must bring out a good result against Palestine."

The midfielder said they have seen the video footage of Palestine and find out their strong and weak points. The coach already instructed to work on it.

Bangladesh national football team's manager Amer Khan said: "Our expatriate brothers, who are engaged in work in the stadium,  are with us. They are helping us in many ways and made the training quite easy. Everything has been done according to the needs of the team. Thank you on behalf of the team for such cooperation, especially right after iftar."   

