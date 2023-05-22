'La Liga belongs to the racists': Vinicius Jr calls La Liga and Spain racist for chants after sending-off

22 May, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 03:55 pm

'La Liga belongs to the racists': Vinicius Jr calls La Liga and Spain racist for chants after sending-off

"The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano (Ronaldo) and (Lionel) Messi today belongs to the racists."

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Real Madrid's Brazil forward Vinicius Jr has called La Liga and Spain racist after receiving racial slurs from the stands in Sunday's defeat at Valencia's Mestalla stadium.

Vinicius Jr pointed out the fans who were insulting him, leading to the match being stopped for 10 minutes, and then got into an altercation with Valencia's players which led to his sending off in the second half.

"It was not the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition considers it normal, the federation considers it normal and the rivals encourage it," Vinicius posted on Twitter after the game.

"The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano (Ronaldo) and (Lionel) Messi today belongs to the racists.

"A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which accepted to export to the world the image of a racist country. I am sorry for those Spaniards who disagree but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists.

"I am strong and I will go all the way against the racists. Even if it is far away from here," he added.

La Liga will request all available images in order to investigate what took place in light of the incident.

"If any hate crime is identified, we will take the appropriate legal action," it said in a statement.

La Liga president Javier Tebas responded to Vinicius Jr's comments by asking him to be more informed about what can be done in cases of racism.

"Since those who should explain to you what it is and what La Liga can do in cases of racism, we have tried to explain it ourselves, but you have not shown up for either of the two agreed dates that you requested yourself," he said on Twitter.

"Before you criticise and slander La Liga you need to inform yourself properly @Vinijr. Don't let yourself be manipulated and make sure you understand each other's competences and the work we have been doing together," he added.

