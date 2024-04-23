Barcelona may request Real replay if VAR is found wrong to disallow Yamal goal: Laporta

Sports

Reuters
23 April, 2024, 03:45 am
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 03:47 am

Related News

Barcelona may request Real replay if VAR is found wrong to disallow Yamal goal: Laporta

The club will request all footage and audio of the incident from the Spanish Football Federation, Laporta said on Monday.

Reuters
23 April, 2024, 03:45 am
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 03:47 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Barcelona may request a full replay of Sunday's 3-2 LaLiga loss at Real Madrid if Lamine Yamal's 28th-minute attempt to score, deemed not a goal after a VAR review, is confirmed to be a goal, club president Joan Laporta said.

The club will request all footage and audio of the incident from the Spanish Football Federation, Laporta said on Monday.

The match was paused for several minutes as the VAR tried to determine whether Yamal'a effort had crossed the goal line, but it could not find a clear camera angle and the decision not to award a goal stood.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"If... the club understands that an error was made in the revision of the incident, we will take all available measure to reverse the situation, without discounting, obviously, any necessary legal action," Laporta said.

"If it is confirmed that it was a legal goal, we will move ahead and we do not discount requesting that the game be replayed, just as has happened in another game in Europe due to a VAR error."

A Belgian Pro League match between Anderlecht and Genk, originally played in December, was scheduled to be replayed in full due to a VAR error, after the Disciplinary Council for Professional Football ruled in favour of a Genk appeal.

Laporta said he was dissatisfied with "improper use" of VAR, adding the tool was creating "confusions with contradictory criteria according to matches and teams."

"We understand the difficulty faced by officials, but it's for that reason that such tools exist (like VAR) which should help the competition be fairer and not the other way around," he said.

Barcelona, with 70 points after 32 matches, trail leaders Real by 11 points.

Top News / Football

FC Barcelona / real madrid / La Liga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Livestock Services Week and Exhibition in photos

10h | In Focus
Illustration: Vox

Essentials for cool comfort during this heat wave

17h | Brands
In Dhaka, the temperature rose to 40C many times between April and July in 2023 - something unprecedented even in the context of the naturally warm tropical summers. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How climate change will reshape future Bangladesh

19h | Panorama
Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Modi's attack on Muslims linking to Congress

Modi's attack on Muslims linking to Congress

6h | Videos
Why La Liga doesn't have goal-line technology?

Why La Liga doesn't have goal-line technology?

6h | Videos
The US is going to impose sanctions on the Netzah Yehuda unit of the Israeli military

The US is going to impose sanctions on the Netzah Yehuda unit of the Israeli military

5h | Videos
Big win for Maldives pro-Chinese side Muizzu's PNC

Big win for Maldives pro-Chinese side Muizzu's PNC

10h | Videos