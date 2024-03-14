African footballer racially abused, beaten up during club match in Kerala

Sceengrab from the video of mob attacking an African footballer in Kerala.

An African footballer was reportedly assaulted and racially abused in Kerala's Malappuram.

A video of the incident has recently gone viral on social media.

The incident reportedly occurred a few days ago near Areekode, a town known for its passion for the sport.

According to reports, the football player is from Ivory Coast and was beaten up during a soccer match between local clubs near Areekode a town in Kerala's Malappuram district known for its craze for the sport.

The footballer later filed a complaint with the Malappuram District police chief detailing the racial abuse and physical assault he endured during the match, reports Indian media.

The Areekode police station has recorded his statement and they are expected to file an FIR soon.

Reports indicate that some spectators mocked the international player and racially abused him by calling him "African monkey" and "black cat". Someone allegedly even threw a stone at him. Enraged, the footballer retaliated by kicking one of them, inciting the spectators, who subsequently chased and attacked him.

"In order to save my life, I ran away. The supporters and those belonging to the opposite team hurled stones at me. They hit me brutally. I escaped after supporters of my team intervened and stopped them," the footballer reportedly said in his complaint.

The police have also received a complaint from the individual who was allegedly kicked. However, given the player's foreign nationality, his complaint is being prioritized, news wire agency PTI quoted police as saying.

Meanwhile, many X users shared the video of the assault. One user commented, "It's very shameful for an international player to have to deal with this situation."