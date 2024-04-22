'Shameful' La Liga has no goal-line technology: Xavi

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez blasted La Liga for not employing goal-line technology after his team's 3-2 Clasico defeat on Sunday left Real Madrid on the brink of the title.

The coach was furious after Lamine Yamal had a shot which Barcelona said crossed the line not given as a goal after officials could not prove that it had using VAR. With the score level at 1-1 Yamal cleverly flicked a corner towards goal and Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin pushed the ball to safety, potentially after it had crossed the line.

"It's a disgrace," said Xavi, complaining that the technology used in other top flights including the Premier League is not available in La Liga.

"If we want to be the best league in the world we have to advance in this sense, you have to put in the technology."

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen agreed with his coach.

"It's shameful for football, I don't have the words," said the Germany international.

"There's so much money in this world and there's no money for what's most important."

Jude Bellingham's late winner left champions Barcelona 11 points behind Real Madrid with six matches remaining.

"(Madrid) have had an extraordinary league, they have lost just one game, they've almost wrapped it up," admitted Xavi.

"I feel that with the game we played the normal thing would be that we would win.

"We competed very well, I think we deserved the three points."

Xavi's counterpart Carlo Ancelotti said he was delighted with his Madrid side after they beat Manchester City on Wednesday on penalties to reach the Champions League semi-finals and then produced a late Clasico winner.

"I'm very proud, because they were two very demanding games," said the coach.

"Now we have to prepare for the final part of the season, but we are very well positioned."

