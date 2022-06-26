Khaled first Bangladesh seamer to pick up five-for in the Caribbean, WI take lead of 174

TBS Report
26 June, 2022, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 11:48 pm

The hosts were all-out for 408, taking a lead of 174.

Ten overs had been bowled on day three before rain arrived at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet. Bangladesh struck twice in those ten overs but the West Indies took the lead to 142 before play came to a halt. 

Mehidy Hasan Miraz struck in his second over of the day as he trapped Joshua Da Silva (29) leg-before. It was his third wicket of the innings. Pacer Khaled Ahmed too picked up his third of the innings as he removed Alzarri Joseph some time later. 

Khaled got the better of Mayers after play resumed. It was an off-cutter which Mayers misread and miscued straight to mid-on. He played a brilliant knock of 146 before getting out as the eighth batter.

Anderson Phillip and Kemar Roach got a little partnership going for some seven overs but Shoriful Islam broke that by dismissing the former.

Then Khaled got the final West Indies wicket which was also his fifth. With that wicket, he became the first Bangladesh fast bowler to pick up a five-for against the West Indies in the West Indies. 

The hosts were all-out for 408, taking a lead of 174.

Cricket

West Indies Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team

