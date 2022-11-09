Kevin Pietersen comes up with unlikely prediction for T20 World Cup

With the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 set to begin from Wednesday, fans and experts have begun to share their predictions for the mouth-watering clashes. In the first semi-final, New Zealand face resurgent Pakistan on Wednesday, at the SCG in Sydney. Meanwhile, favourites India take on England on Thursday, at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Many predictions have pointed towards the India vs Pakistan final, but former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen doesn't think so.

The legendary batter feels that there is 'a very good chance' that it's going to be between England and Pakistan in the final. Writing for Betway, Pietersen said, "I think the world of cricket wants to see Pakistan take on India in the final, but there's a very good chance it's going to be England v Pakistan."

"At the Adelaide Oval, I think England beat India. With the quality running through the England side, I really do. But I just need Virat to have a day off", he further added.

Pietersen also labelled Sam Curran as England's key player in the ongoing tournament, and felt that he is 'fulfilling that role beautifully'. "I love left-arm seam, I love that different angle of attack when it comes to the shortest form of the game. We all grow up against right-arm seamers, and when we're laying the foundations for our careers, we get all of our fundamentals against right-arm bowling. So, the little change of angle from a left-arm seamer is something that I love", he wrote.

"When we won the T20 World Cup in 2010, Ryan Sidebottom was instrumental for us. That left-arm seam and swing, that different angle and shape, is so important, because it takes a couple of balls for a batter to line up."

"I'm a great advocate of having one, if not two of those guys in your T20 side, and Sam Curran is fulfilling that role beautifully for England."