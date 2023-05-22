Kevin Pietersen wants Virat Kohli to switch IPL franchises and go to Delhi Capitals

Sports

Hindustan Times
22 May, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 10:16 pm

Related News

Kevin Pietersen wants Virat Kohli to switch IPL franchises and go to Delhi Capitals

Kohli hails from Delhi and has played for the domestic team as well in Ranji and other white-ball games before elevating to Team India.

Hindustan Times
22 May, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 10:16 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Virat Kohli's IPL 2023 campaign came to a sad end on Sunday as Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Needing a win to make the knockouts, RCB crashed to a six-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans in their final league fixture, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Chasing a target of 198 runs, GT wrapped it up with five balls to spare, courtesy of a second-straight IPL century from Shubman Gill. The GT opener hammered an unbeaten knock of 104 runs off 52 balls. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj took two wickets for RCB.

In the first innings, Kohli also clobbered his second-consecutive IPL ton as RCB posted 197/5 in 20 overs. The former RCB captain smacked an unbeaten knock of 101 runs in 61 deliveries. Meanwhile, Noor Ahmad was in hot form for GT's bowling department and took two wickets.

With the loss, and the margin of it, RCB finished sixth in the table, despite having same points as fifth-placed Rajasthan Royals, separated only by an inferior net run rate. It was RCB's worst finish since 2019, where they were handed the wooden spoon. It also marked the end of RCB's streak of making the playoffs since IPL 2020.

The loss also meant Kohli went another IPL season without a trophy. Despite all the batting records and the accolades over his illustrious IPL career, the one thing missing from his resume remains that IPL trophy. Hence, taking to Twitter, former England and RCB teammate Kevin Pietersen made an audacious remark on Kohli where he suggested him to join Delhi Capitals. "Time for VIRAT to make the move to the capital city…! #IPL", wrote Pietersen.

Kohli hails from Delhi and has played for the domestic team as well in Ranji and other white-ball games before elevating to Team India. Hence, back in 2008, when the first ever IPL auction was held, it was almost a certainty that Delhi would pick Kohli.

Speaking on an RCB podcast show last year, Kohli had admitted coming across conversations that Delhi were interested in picking him, but was eventually rejected over left-arm pacer Pradeep Sangwan.

Kohli had said: "There was one conversation where I heard from people that the Delhi team was interested to go after me but the dynamics of their team turned out to be such that they went for Pradeep Sangwan - who was a left-arm seamer, amazing bowler, at that time he was our best bowler in U-19. So Delhi decided to go for him because they wanted their bowling strengthened and RCB picked me. In hindsight, I feel it was such an important moment in my life. I didn't realize it then but now when I look back, things could have been very different to what they are now. I would not have it any other way than this."

Kohli remains the highest run-scorer in IPL history with 7263 runs in 237 matches, packed with seven centuries and fifty half-centuries. In the ongoing season, Kohli is third in the Orange Cap race with 639 runs in 14 matches, including two tins and six half-centuries.

After GT's win, the Hardik Pandya-led side ended the league phase as table-toppers with 20 points in 14 matches, followed by CSK (17 points) in second position. LSG (17) are third, MI (16) are fifth, RR (14) are fifth and RCB (14) are in sixth position. KKR (12) end the season in seventh position, followed by Punjab Kings (12), Delhi Capitals (10) and SRH (8) in the bottom of the table.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen / Virat Kohli / Delhi Capitals

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bareesh Hasan Chowdhury photographed with his father Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Mahmud Rahman

Bareesh: Like parents, but with a green twist 

7h | Panorama
Arab countries have made the end of the Arab Spring official by welcoming Assad back to the league. Photo: Reuters

Assad is back in business. Where art thou Arab Spring?

10h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Prokritee: When recycled saris light up your home

12h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Try mini air coolers, instead of power-hungry ACs

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

7h | TBS World
Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

9h | TBS Stories
Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

9h | TBS Entertainment
Syria welcomed to Arab League

Syria welcomed to Arab League

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities