'I lost my mate due to being hit on head': Emotional Lyon bashes Pietersen for 'concussion' remark

The fourth day of the second Ashes Test saw an incredible moment during Australia's second innings as Nathan Lyon – who injured his calf during his fielding effort earlier in the Test – braved pain to bat following the fall of the ninth wicket. Lyon entered the field to a tremendous applause from both English and Aussie fans, and also scored a four in his 13-ball stay at the crease.

The final-wicket partnership yielded 15 valuable runs as Australia set a 369-run target for the hosts.

However, former England captain Kevin Pietersen floated a rather controversial suggestion after Lyon's brave appearance, hinting that Australia could have used a concussion substitute had Lyon been hit on the head. The Aussie squad also has another spinner in Todd Murphy for the Ashes series, and Pietersen suggested the side could've replaced Lyon with the youngster for the remainder of the match.

"Imagine if he (Lyon) had been hit on the head and got concussion, he'd have got a like-for-like replacement and a world-class spinner (Murphy), based on how he performed in India, it gives food for thought," Pietersen said on Sky Sports.

Pietersen did face significant flak on social media following his remark with many taking offence to his comment. While one user called it 'obscene', the other stated Pietersen's remarks were "disgraceful."

In fact, Lyon also spoke about the suggestion and called it a "poor excuse," while also remembering the tragic death of Phil Hughes in November 2014.

"I have heard comments that people thought I went out there to get hit in the head and I'm really against that because I've lost one of my mates due to being hit in the head. So I think that's a really poor excuse or conversation being had," Lyon said, as quoted by Sydney Morning Herald.

The senior Australia spinner was taking part in the match (between South Australia and New South Wales) where Phil Hughes was hit on the head from a bouncer by Sean Abbott. Hughes collapsed almost immediately after the hit, and eventually succumbed to the head injury two days later at a Sydney hospital.

Lyon was clearly emotional as he talked about the injury that forced him away from the field in the Lord's Test. The spinner, who is appearing in his 100th-successive Test and is only four wickets away from 500-wicket mark in the longest format, admitted that he was in "tears" following the calf injury.

"It's been a lot down more than up. I have been absolutely shattered. I have been in tears, I have been upset, I have been hurting," he said.

"That shows this team means everything to me. And I will start this rehab journey now to get back and play my role and keep loving what I am able to do."