'I lost my mate due to being hit on head': Emotional Lyon bashes Pietersen for 'concussion' remark

Sports

Hindustan Times
02 July, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 01:17 pm

Related News

'I lost my mate due to being hit on head': Emotional Lyon bashes Pietersen for 'concussion' remark

However, former England captain Kevin Pietersen floated a rather controversial suggestion after Lyon's brave appearance, hinting that Australia could have used a concussion substitute had Lyon been hit on the head. The Aussie squad also has another spinner in Todd Murphy for the Ashes series, and Pietersen suggested the side could've replaced Lyon with the youngster for the remainder of the match.

Hindustan Times
02 July, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 01:17 pm
&#039;I lost my mate due to being hit on head&#039;: Emotional Lyon bashes Pietersen for &#039;concussion&#039; remark

The fourth day of the second Ashes Test saw an incredible moment during Australia's second innings as Nathan Lyon – who injured his calf during his fielding effort earlier in the Test – braved pain to bat following the fall of the ninth wicket. Lyon entered the field to a tremendous applause from both English and Aussie fans, and also scored a four in his 13-ball stay at the crease. 

The final-wicket partnership yielded 15 valuable runs as Australia set a 369-run target for the hosts.

However, former England captain Kevin Pietersen floated a rather controversial suggestion after Lyon's brave appearance, hinting that Australia could have used a concussion substitute had Lyon been hit on the head. The Aussie squad also has another spinner in Todd Murphy for the Ashes series, and Pietersen suggested the side could've replaced Lyon with the youngster for the remainder of the match.

"Imagine if he (Lyon) had been hit on the head and got concussion, he'd have got a like-for-like replacement and a world-class spinner (Murphy), based on how he performed in India, it gives food for thought," Pietersen said on Sky Sports.

Pietersen did face significant flak on social media following his remark with many taking offence to his comment. While one user called it 'obscene', the other stated Pietersen's remarks were "disgraceful."

In fact, Lyon also spoke about the suggestion and called it a "poor excuse," while also remembering the tragic death of Phil Hughes in November 2014.

"I have heard comments that people thought I went out there to get hit in the head and I'm really against that because I've lost one of my mates due to being hit in the head. So I think that's a really poor excuse or conversation being had," Lyon said, as quoted by Sydney Morning Herald.

The senior Australia spinner was taking part in the match (between South Australia and New South Wales) where Phil Hughes was hit on the head from a bouncer by Sean Abbott. Hughes collapsed almost immediately after the hit, and eventually succumbed to the head injury two days later at a Sydney hospital.

Lyon was clearly emotional as he talked about the injury that forced him away from the field in the Lord's Test. The spinner, who is appearing in his 100th-successive Test and is only four wickets away from 500-wicket mark in the longest format, admitted that he was in "tears" following the calf injury.

"It's been a lot down more than up. I have been absolutely shattered. I have been in tears, I have been upset, I have been hurting," he said.

"That shows this team means everything to me. And I will start this rehab journey now to get back and play my role and keep loving what I am able to do."

Cricket

Australia Cricket Team / Nathan Lyon / Kevin Pietersen / Ashes Test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam

Revival of the Gandaria Railway Station

3h | Panorama
A blazer can instantly transform your former work-from-home uniform into a polished ensemble. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Power and Style: The modern working woman's wardrobe

4h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Wagner Group in Africa: What's its future after the mutiny?

6h | Panorama
(Left) The Holey Artisan Bakery became the site of the deadliest terrorist attack seven years ago. This year many diplomats paid their tribute to the fallen victim of the attack. (Right) Photographed Italian representatives. Photos: Collected

Holey Artisan: Remembering the descent into a dark chapter

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

4h | TBS World
No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabouts

No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabouts

4d | TBS World
Macroeconomy turning around

Macroeconomy turning around

1d | TBS Markets
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

4d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh