Junaid taunts Kohli: ‘Congratulations for slowest IPL hundred’

A former rival from the Pakistan team took a brutal dig at Virat Kohli during the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Kohli became the first centurion of the season, scoring a record unbeaten 113 against the Royals, but his effort went in vain as RCB lost by six wickets after failing to defend 183.

Veteran Pakistan fast bowler Junaid Khan, who has been Kohli's rival since the 2008 U-19 World Cup, showed no mercy to the former India captain after an IPL stat went viral on social media shortly after the 35-year-old record-extending eighth century in IPL.

With Kohli getting to the triple-figure mark in 67 balls, he equalled an unwanted record in IPL, scoring the joint-slowest century in the league's history. In 2009, Manish Pandey had smashed a 67-ball ton against currently-defunct Deccan Chargers.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Junaid trolled Kohli, congratulating him on the unwanted feat. He wrote: "Congratulations Virat Kohli on the slowest 100 in the history of IPL. #RRvRCB #IPL2024."

Junaid remains the only bowler from Pakistan to have dismissed Kohli the most number of times - three - all of which came in the 2012/13 ODI series in India. In the opening ODI match in Chennai, Junaid dismissed Kohli for a duck. In the second game at the Eden Gardens, Kohli nicked one behind the wicket. He was dismissed in a similar manner in the third match in Delhi, this time edging it straight to Younis Khan at second slip.

Speaking on Nadir Shah's podcast last December, Junaid was, however, all praise for Kohli, whom he considers among the top-five batters in the world.

"Virat Kohli is still among the top five batsmen in the World. Especially in the white-ball they way he has made records and has recently broken Sachin Tendulkar's century record. He is a world class batsman," said Junaid.

However, the veteran of 22 Test, 76 ODIs and nine T20Is for Pakistan, rated Rohit Sharma ahead of both Kohli and Sachin in terms of batting.

"Mere kahayal mei Rohit Sharma (In my opinion Rohit Sharma is a better batsman between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli). Har kism ki shot uske paas hai (He has all kinds of shots in his arsenal)," he added.