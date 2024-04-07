Junaid taunts Kohli: ‘Congratulations for slowest IPL hundred’

Sports

Hindustan Times
07 April, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 03:20 pm

Related News

Junaid taunts Kohli: ‘Congratulations for slowest IPL hundred’

With Virat Kohli getting to the triple-figure mark in 67 balls, he equalled an unwanted record, scoring the joint-slowest century in IPL history.

Hindustan Times
07 April, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 03:20 pm
Junaid taunts Kohli: ‘Congratulations for slowest IPL hundred’

A former rival from the Pakistan team took a brutal dig at Virat Kohli during the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Kohli became the first centurion of the season, scoring a record unbeaten 113 against the Royals, but his effort went in vain as RCB lost by six wickets after failing to defend 183.

Veteran Pakistan fast bowler Junaid Khan, who has been Kohli's rival since the 2008 U-19 World Cup, showed no mercy to the former India captain after an IPL stat went viral on social media shortly after the 35-year-old record-extending eighth century in IPL.

With Kohli getting to the triple-figure mark in 67 balls, he equalled an unwanted record in IPL, scoring the joint-slowest century in the league's history. In 2009, Manish Pandey had smashed a 67-ball ton against currently-defunct Deccan Chargers.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Junaid trolled Kohli, congratulating him on the unwanted feat. He wrote: "Congratulations Virat Kohli on the slowest 100 in the history of IPL. #RRvRCB #IPL2024."

Junaid remains the only bowler from Pakistan to have dismissed Kohli the most number of times - three - all of which came in the 2012/13 ODI series in India. In the opening ODI match in Chennai, Junaid dismissed Kohli for a duck. In the second game at the Eden Gardens, Kohli nicked one behind the wicket. He was dismissed in a similar manner in the third match in Delhi, this time edging it straight to Younis Khan at second slip.

Speaking on Nadir Shah's podcast last December, Junaid was, however, all praise for Kohli, whom he considers among the top-five batters in the world.

"Virat Kohli is still among the top five batsmen in the World. Especially in the white-ball they way he has made records and has recently broken Sachin Tendulkar's century record. He is a world class batsman," said Junaid.

However, the veteran of 22 Test, 76 ODIs and nine T20Is for Pakistan, rated Rohit Sharma ahead of both Kohli and Sachin in terms of batting.

"Mere kahayal mei Rohit Sharma (In my opinion Rohit Sharma is a better batsman between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli). Har kism ki shot uske paas hai (He has all kinds of shots in his arsenal)," he added.

Cricket

Virat Kohli / Royal Challengers Bangalore / IPL 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Alsvin has the modern-day fundamentals of a compact sedan offering all the relevant features without compromising practicality. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Changan Alsvin: The new budget-friendly city cruiser in town

3h | Wheels
To be sure, the richest boomers will have plenty to leave to their heirs. But it’s unclear how much of a difference that will make. Photo: Bloomberg

The 'Great Wealth Transfer' is a delusion

3h | Panorama
Patience was cited as one of the reasons behind women being better at haggling in our recent customer-seller survey in the capital. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Men Vs Women: Who reigns supreme when it comes to haggling?

2h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Raising the tax-free ceiling in Bangladesh: A balancing act

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Koyla’s food in the eyes of customers

Koyla’s food in the eyes of customers

1h | Videos
What is the future of the farmers' movement in India?

What is the future of the farmers' movement in India?

3h | Videos
Foreign exchange earnings on plastic waste

Foreign exchange earnings on plastic waste

18h | Videos
Will the war stop this time?

Will the war stop this time?

5h | Videos