Samson reprimanded for heated argument with on-field umpires

Sports

Hindustan Times
08 May, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 02:33 pm

Related News

Samson reprimanded for heated argument with on-field umpires

Sanju Samson was at the receiving end of a controversial dismissal during the match against Delhi Capitals.

Hindustan Times
08 May, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 02:33 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson was fined 30 per cent of his match fees for his quarrel with the umpires over his debatable dismissal against the hosts Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Samson was anchoring the Royals to a comprehensive win at 86 runs while chasing a 222-run target. 

However, his innings was cut short by DC bowler Mukesh Kumar after he tried to hit him over long-on but was caught by Shai Hope, who managed to stay inside the boundary. As the catch was looked very closely, the umpires extensively checked it before the RR skipper was finally given out.

However, Samson did not look pleased with the decision as he felt that Shai Hope had touched the boundary and was involved in a heated argument with the umpires. While RR failed to win the match, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) imposed a heavy penalty on the Royals' wicket-keeper for breaching the BCCI code of conduct.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Mr Sanju Samson has been fined 30 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 56 of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 07, 2024," the official statement read.

"Samson committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," it further stated

RR' team director, Kumar Sangakkara, also stated the difficulties faced by the umpires in announcing the verdict at crucial junctures of the game.

"It depends on replays and angles, and sometimes you think the foot's touched. But it is a difficult one for the third umpire to judge. The game was at a crucial stage, so that happens in cricket. We have different perspectives on it. At the end of the day, you have to stand by that decision in terms of what the umpires did. If we have any other kind of opinion on it, we will share it with the umpire and sort it out. But irrespective of that dismissal, we still should have probably seen that game home," Sangakkara said.

This is not the first time when the RR captain was punished this year; earlier, during the match against Gujarat Titans, Samson faced an INR 12 lakh penalty for a slow over-rate.

Rajasthan Royals, despite the loss against DC, are comfortably placed at the second spot in the points table and have a four-point lead over the third-placed Chennai Super Kings.

Samson believed that the match could've turned in RR's favour as he lauded his players for their performances.

"I think we had it in our hands, it was like 11-12 runs per over, it was achievable, but these things happen in IPL. We are doing both the things fine, we will like to stick to what the conditions demand, 220 was 10 runs extra to chase, if we had conceded a couple of less boundaries, we would have made it through," Samson had said in the post-match presentation.

Cricket

Sanju Samson / Rajasthan Royals / IPL 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

5h | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Helpless retired Japanese and South Korean people

Helpless retired Japanese and South Korean people

20m | Videos
United States gave reasons for blocking the shipment of arms

United States gave reasons for blocking the shipment of arms

1h | Videos
Altadighi’s fate: How a conservation project wreaks havoc on a national park

Altadighi’s fate: How a conservation project wreaks havoc on a national park

3h | Videos
The future of whales is under threat

The future of whales is under threat

4h | Videos