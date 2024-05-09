Pandya's Mumbai Indians first to exit play-off race

Sports

AFP
09 May, 2024, 09:55 am
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 09:56 am

Related News

Pandya's Mumbai Indians first to exit play-off race

Five-time winners Mumbai are ninth in the 10-team table on eight points after only four wins in 12 matches.

AFP
09 May, 2024, 09:55 am
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 09:56 am
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

IPL heavyweights Mumbai Indians became the first team to be knocked out of the play-off race after Sunrisers Hyderabad hammered Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets.

Five-time winners Mumbai are ninth in the 10-team table on eight points after only four wins in 12 matches.

Hyderabad, led by Pat Cummins, moved third on 14 points after they chased down 166 in 9.4 overs on Wednesday night, courtesy Travis Head's 89 and 75 by Abhishek Sharma.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Lucknow and Delhi Capitals are both on 12 points and face each other on May 14 meaning Mumbai cannot qualify for the top four to that will contest the playoffs, even if Hardik Pandya's side win their two remaining matches.

Mumbai lost their first three games with Pandya booed after he replaced the popular Rohit Sharma as skipper this season.

Table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals both have 16 points each.

The final will be on May 26 in Chennai.

Cricket

Hardik Pandya / Mumbai Indians / IPL 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

23h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

23h | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Litchi starts appearing in Kaptai markets

Litchi starts appearing in Kaptai markets

28m | Videos
Inter Miami's earnings triple with Messi's touch

Inter Miami's earnings triple with Messi's touch

11h | Videos
Bangladesh 6th largest migrant-origin nation, 8th in remittance earning

Bangladesh 6th largest migrant-origin nation, 8th in remittance earning

1h | Videos
What is the participation of the United States in international trade?

What is the participation of the United States in international trade?

12h | Videos