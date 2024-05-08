Head, Abhishek complete 166-run chase in 9.4 overs as Hyderabad crush Lucknow

Hindustan Times
08 May, 2024, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 11:18 pm

Head scored the joint-fastest half-century off 16 balls to put SRH in the driving seat. Abhishek completed his half-century off 19 balls.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A brutal onslaught from Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma powered Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to a stunning 10-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. 

Opener Quinton de Kock had a forgetful return for the Lucknow Super Giants as the Proteas batter perished for cheap (2) after KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat. 

Extending his impressive run in powerplay, senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged the wickets of De Kock and Marcus Stoinis (3) inside the first four overs. 

Rahul's Super Giants posted the third-lowest score in the powerplay against hosts Sunrisers. 

Teaming up with on-song Nicholas Pooran after SRH sparked a batting collapse, Ayush Badoni played a brilliant knock of 55 off 30 balls to resurrect the LSG innings. 

The 99-run stand between Pooran and Badoni turned out to be 3rd highest for LSG in the IPL 2024. Lifting the LSG side to a competitive total, Badoni (55) and Pooran's (48) unbeaten partnership helped Lucknow set a 166-run target for Hyderabad.  

Making a mockery of the LSG bowlers in the powerplay, openers Head (89* off 30) and Abhishek (75* off 28) smashed 107 runs in the first powerplay. 

Head scored the joint-fastest half-century off 16 balls to put SRH in the driving seat. Abhishek completed his half-century off 19 balls. 

Ending the contest by smoking a six, Abhishek sealed SRH's 10-wicket win in 10th over. 

Travis Head / Abhishek Sharma / Sunrisers Hyderabad / IPL 2024 / Lucknow Super Giants

