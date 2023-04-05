Jason Roy roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders, replaces Shakib Al Hasan for this season's IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) signed England's Jason Roy for RS2.8 crore for the IPL 2023 from his base price of RS1.5 crore.

KKR have lost their captain Shreyas Iyer, who has been ruled out of the tournament owing to a lower back injury while Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has confirmed his unavailability for the season.

The two-time champions has roped in only player in the absence of two. There was no confirmation whether they will seek another replacement latter on in the tournament.

"We've lost two players in Iyer and Shakib, got one in the form of Roy," a KKR spokesperson said when asked for clarification by Hindustan Times.

Roy, who earlier featured in the 2017 and 2018 seasons, last played in the 2021 season for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In 2021, he played five games, scoring 150 runs including a half-century.

The 32-year-old has played 64 T20Is for England, scoring 1522 runs at a S/R of 137.61 with 8 fifties.