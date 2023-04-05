Jason Roy roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders, replaces Shakib Al Hasan for this season's IPL

Sports

Hindustan Times
05 April, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 02:57 pm

Related News

Jason Roy roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders, replaces Shakib Al Hasan for this season's IPL

Roy, who earlier featured in the 2017 and 2018 seasons, last played in the 2021 season for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Hindustan Times
05 April, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 02:57 pm
Photo: ECB
Photo: ECB

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) signed England's Jason Roy for RS2.8 crore for the IPL 2023 from his base price of RS1.5 crore.

KKR have lost their captain Shreyas Iyer, who has been ruled out of the tournament owing to a lower back injury while Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has confirmed his unavailability for the season.

The two-time champions has roped in only player in the absence of two. There was no confirmation whether they will seek another replacement latter on in the tournament.

"We've lost two players in Iyer and Shakib, got one in the form of Roy," a KKR spokesperson said when asked for clarification by Hindustan Times.

Roy, who earlier featured in the 2017 and 2018 seasons, last played in the 2021 season for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In 2021, he played five games, scoring 150 runs including a half-century.

The 32-year-old has played 64 T20Is for England, scoring 1522 runs at a S/R of 137.61 with 8 fifties.

Cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders / Jason Roy / Shakib al Hasan / Indian Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

20h | Features
Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

1d | Panorama
Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

1d | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

30m | Corporate Talks
Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

2h | TBS Stories
NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

5h | TBS Science
What are diffrences between FBI and CIA?

What are diffrences between FBI and CIA?

6h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka