Jamal signs contract with Argentine club Sol de Mayo

Bangladesh football team captain Jamal Bhuyan signed a contract with Argentine club Sol de Mayo on Friday during a contract signing event in Argentina.

According to a live video posted on Jamal's social media page, Jamal was seen standing beside club officials in front of a table with a number of Bangladesh flags and his new jersey before signing the contract.

The Danish-born midfielder spoke in both Bangla and English, which was translated into Spanish for the audience.

I came here to represent Bangladesh. I'm signing for Sol de Mayo today. I hope you follow me," the 33-year-old said.

"Bangladesh is my love. As a Bangladeshi I'm really proud. I want to show my skills and performance. If I play well I hope two-three or more Bangladeshis will come and play here.

"I can utilize my experience as I have played a lot of international matches, I can provide new energy. I hope I can take Sol de Mayo to the next level."