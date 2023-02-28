Jamal Bhuyan set to join Argentine club Sol de Mayo

TBS Report
28 February, 2023, 02:15 am
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 02:44 am

Jamal Bhuyan set to join Argentine club Sol de Mayo

Jamal is currently playing for Sheikh Russell Sports Club in this year's Premier League.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh National Team Captain Jamal Bhuyan has signed with Argentine Club Sol de Mayo, confirmed by President of the football federation of Patagonia, Juan Pablo Beacon on Twitter.

Jamal Bhuyan will play his last game in Bangladesh tomorrow and then travel to join the preseason in Buenos Aires.

Earlier, Argentinian media TYC Sports claimed that Jamal has already completed the contract with the club.

Jamal is currently playing for Sheikh Russell Sports Club in this year's Premier League.

After the massive support of the people of Bangladesh during the World Cup, the Argentinians now see Bangladeshi people in a different and more positive light.

To deepen their friendship with Bangladesh, the Argentine embassy, which was closed in 1978, resumed operations in Dhaka earlier on Monday.

A picture of Jamal Bhuiyan at the opening ceremony of the embassy has also spread on social media.

Jamal is seen with his number 6 jersey placed on the table, and next to it are the jerseys of the Argentina national team and Sol de Mayo.

 

