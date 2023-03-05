'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

TBS Report
05 March, 2023, 11:40 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 11:42 pm

Bangladesh football team captain Jamal Bhuyan's hope of competing in Argentina's third tier league appears to have been dashed after Sheikh Russel KC refused to release him.

"Today [Sunday] I got to know from my agent that Sheikh Russel club won't release me because the coach doesn't want me to move."

"So, you can tell that the chance to play in Argentina is almost over because the window of player transfer in Argentina will close on March 8," Jamal Bhuiyan told the Daily Star on Saturday. 

The 32-year-old midfielder is getting ready to board a plane for Saudi Arabia in the early hours of Monday to travel to the country's training camp in advance of hosting the Tri Nations Cup in 2023 with Seychelles and Brunei.

"Some people wants the best for other people and some people don't want to see other people succeed in life unfortunately. Very sad mentality," Jamal wrote on Twitter on the same day.

Jamal and 12 additional football players will go to Saudi Arabia to join the 12 players from Bangladesh's 27-player preliminary team who have already departed the nation as of Sunday morning. Mohammad Ibrahim and Rabiul Islam, two additional football players, are anticipated to join the squad on Friday.

 

