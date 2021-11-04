Jamal Bhuyan becomes the new face of Berger

Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd (BPBL) has signed the country's football sensation Jamal Bhuyan as its new brand ambassador on Thursday.

Jamal Bhuyan joined Berger and signed the official agreement that will now involve him in various campaigns, engagement sessions, and other promotional activities for Berger, said a press release.

The signing ceremony was held at Berger Experience Zone, Gulshan.

AKM Sadeque Nawaj, general manager, marketing; Sajuti Saleque Setu, head – brands; Sayed Shorif Russel, category manager, marketing; Amrina Roshni, product officer, Saadman Hussain, product officer; officials from Unitrend Limited, Dhaka Talkies were present at the signing ceremony.

"I like to take newer challenges because I feel that it is the only way to break out of comfort zones and grow ourselves," said Jamal Bhuyan, denoting his new area of exploration.

"Football requires a measured balance of body and mind skills, so does the representation of a top-tier brand as an ambassador. In both cases, however, people are always looking at you for an example. I am thoroughly motivated to explore this new interest, and hopefully contribute to the business prosperity of Berger through this collaboration", he said.

"A fine player like Jamal Bhuyan deserves to be treated as our national treasure," AKM Sadeque Nawaj said.

"Berger is proud to have Jamal as its new face, and we hope that our collective efforts shall lead to something bigger and better for all our beloved customers, fans, and stakeholders," he added.