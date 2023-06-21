Jamal wants at least one point for Bangladesh against Lebanon in SAFF Championship

Sports

BSS
21 June, 2023, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 11:21 pm

Related News

Jamal wants at least one point for Bangladesh against Lebanon in SAFF Championship

Bangladesh will start their eight-nation SAFF Championship campaign when they face strong Lebanon in their opening Group B match scheduled to be held tomorrow (Thursday).

BSS
21 June, 2023, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 11:21 pm
Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

Bangladesh skipper Jamal Bhuyan said he will be happy if his team able to snatch one point against strong Lebanon.

Bangladesh will start their eight-nation SAFF Championship campaign when they face strong Lebanon in their opening Group B match scheduled to be held tomorrow (Thursday).

Private satellite channel T-Sports telecast the match live that kicks off at 4 pm (BST) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

"We've taken good preparation for the championship ..... tomorrow is the final exam and we want to pass the final exam," Jamal said during the team's practice session today (Wednesday) held at Karnataka State Football Association.

Off course we want to win against Lebanon but we'll be happy if we able to snatch at least one point against them (Lebanon), the Bangladesh skipper added.

Jamal said: "Lebanon is up in ranking and tough rival we'll be happy with one point but our target is full three points, we know it'll not going to be an easy task because Lebanon is also a tough rival."

The midfielder said Lebanon played four matches in the last twelve days and obviously they are a bit tired now. In this case, we'll take the advantage on the Thursday's match.

Bangladesh head coach Javier Cabrera said although Lebanon is strong rival but his boys would give hundred percent efforts on the field.

The Spanish coach said his team is prepared to snatch at least one point against Lebanon.

Football

bangladesh football team / Jamal Bhuyan / SAFF Championship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The recent deaths of Mahbuba Akter Akhi and her baby at Dhaka’s Central Hospital came as no surprise for people who are aware of the state of the healthcare industry in Bangladesh. PHOTO: SHOVY ZIBRAN

From neglect to overreaction: Why it's so hard to get justice for medical negligence

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The brief and wondrous life of Grameenphone's Djuice

15h | Panorama
Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

1d | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

5h | TBS World
Introduction of Foreign Transactions in Taka

Introduction of Foreign Transactions in Taka

4h | TBS Economy
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

8h | TBS Stories
Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

13h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline

6
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions