Jahanara, Rumana to play in T20 tournament in Dubai

Jahanara Alam and Rumana Ahmed are two big names in women's cricket in Bangladesh. Both have the experience of captaining the Bangladesh team. They have also played in T20 franchise leagues. Rumana was called up by Brisbane Heat in Women's Big Bash League (BBL) but eventually didn't get to play a game. Jahanara played in the Women's Twenty20 Challenge. This time, these two cricketers have got the invitation to play in a T20 tournament in Dubai.

The tournament is set to take place in Dubai next month. This will be an invitational tournament called 'Fairbreak' in association with Hong Kong Cricket. Jahanara and Rumana have already got permission to play in this tournament. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has already issued No Objection Certificates (NOC) to Jahanara and Rumana.

They will arrive in Dubai on 30 April to take part in the tournament. The duo is scheduled to return home on 16 May after the completion of the tournament. Rumana confirmed the matter to The Business Standard. Touhid Ahmed, the manager of the women's section of the BCB, has confirmed that the two of them have been given NOCs.

Six teams will take part in this tournament. Women cricketers from 30 countries will play in this tournament. The event will be held from 1 to 15 May. There will be a total of 19 matches. This will be the first privately run tournament in the shorter version of women's cricket.

Bangladesh fast bowler Jahanara will play for Team Falcon. The team will be led by New Zealand captain Suzie Bates. Players like Danny Wyatt of England, Marizanne Kepp of South Africa, Britney Cooper of the West Indies and Christina Gough of Germany will play in the team. Rumana will play for the Barmy Army. The team includes Deandra Dottin of the West Indies, Shemaine Campbell and Fatima Sana of Pakistan.

"This is a new tournament for us," said the Bangladeshi all-rounder Rumana who is looking forward to a great experience. "We have no experience of playing in such a tournament, we are very excited. I will leave for Dubai on 30 April and return to the country on 16 May after finishing the tournament. We have already received the NOCs from the BCB."

"It's really exciting to have cricketers from so many countries. The best of the best players will come here to play. For example, Jahanara's team's captain is Suzie Bates. It will be an amazing experience to play against such players. The teammates we have are Dottin, Campbell and others. I think it's a blessing for us," she added.