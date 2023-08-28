Taijul, Ripon, Jahanara in Big Bash T20 draft

Shakib Al Hasan is the only player from Bangladesh, so far, to play the BBL. In 2014, he played two matches for Adelaide Strikers and then in the next year played four matches for Melbourne Renegades.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Three Bangladeshi players-- Taijul Islam, Ripon Mondol and Jahanara Alam-- have been nominated for Australia domestic T20 tournament Big Bash League (BBL) as the Cricket Australia unveiled the full list of the players for the overseas drafts.

A total of 376 male players and 122 female from 29 countries were nominated for the draft which will be held on September 3.

The tournament starts on December 7 and will run till January 24, next year. The tournament also coincides with Bangladesh's domestic T20 tournament Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), which was the reason that not so many players from Bangladesh put forward the BBL.

Ripon Mondol, a promising young fast bowler played only two recognized T20 matches while left arm spinner Taijul, an experienced campaigner is yet to play any overseas tournament.

Ripon put his name in the last edition of the BBL too along with Shafiul Islam and Al-Amin Hossain but neither of them made their way to the tournament.

Meanwhile, Jahanara Alam is a regular face in T20 tournament in Hong Kong. She also played T20 Challenge tournament in India, which is known as Women IPL for Velocity.

