Jahanara returns as Bangladesh announces squad for 2022 Women's World Cup

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the squad for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand in March-April. The team will start its preparation camp at the BCB NCA on 29 January.

Fast bowler Jahanara Alam has returned to the squad after missing out on a spot in Bangladesh's squad for the qualifying tournament of the Commonwealth Games in Malaysia. Rumours were there that Jahanara did not feature in that tournament due to disciplinary issues. However, selector Monjurul Islam said that they focused on giving more chances to young players in that tournament.

Nigar Sultana Joty will lead Bangladesh in the World Cup. Bangladesh have directly qualified for the 50-over World Cup for the first time in their history.

Squad:

Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Mst Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Most. Sharmin Akter Supta, Lata Mondol, Sobhana Mostary, Mst Fariha Islam Trisna, Suraiya Azmim, Mst Shanjida Akther Maghla.