Fargana and Rumana create history for Bangladesh in Women's World Cup

It was a day of milestones for the Bangladesh women in their ICC Women's World Cup match against Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.

After being put on to bat first by Australia, Bangladesh posted 135-6 in 43 overs in an innings that was truncated due to rain.

Fargana Haque, who had earlier scored back-to-back fifties in the World Cup didn't manage to score big this time around, but her innings of eight took her past 1000 ODI runs.

As a result, she became the first Bangladeshi woman to cross the milestone of 1000 ODI runs.

On the other hand, when bowling, the Tigresses had the Aussies in all sorts of trouble at 41-4.

Leg-spinner Rumana Ahmed had taken the wicket of Tahlia McGrath and as a result became the first Bangladeshi women to take 50 ODI wickets.