Rumana summoned by BCB after cryptic Facebook post saying 'No more cricket'

"No more cricket," wrote Bangladesh women's team cricketer Rumana Ahmed on her verified Facebook page a few days ago. She didn't explain her Facebook status even after being asked many times by the media.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) summoned her to its headquarters on Thursday and asked her about the cryptic Facebook post. She was also reminded of the rules and regulations set by the board. Rumana admitted her mistake and promised that she would be back in action.

The experienced cricketer, who has played 50 ODIs and 84 T20Is for Bangladesh, sat with the BCB women's wing head Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel and selector Sazzad Ahmed Shipon. "She will play. The fact is that she wants to play but there is an internal problem."

"It's the selectors who decide whom to pick. Now we have more than one player for each position. We'll do whatever we can. The rest is up to them [selectors]," he added.

Rumana has been away from international cricket for a while now, missing the last three international series. The Business Standard understands that she got frustrated after being dropped from the 26-member squad for the Asia Cup.

"This is a disciplinary issue," said Nadel. "We sometimes remind them of these things. We try to handle these issues as softly as possible. You cannot write everything on social media. They are contracted players."

"We want to help them when there are problems. But we have to follow a process. We have made things clear. She has been asked to keep in touch with the coach and selectors," he concluded.