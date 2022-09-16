Jahanara Alam ruled out of Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier

Bangladesh women's team fast bowler Jahanara Alam has been ruled out of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 in Abu Dhabi after sustaining a hand injury in practice on Thursday, according to a media release from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The experienced bowler required two stitches on her right hand for the injury. Left-arm medium bowler Fariha Trisna has replaced her in the squad.

Meanwhile, batter Fargana Hoque Pinky has tested positive for Covid-19 and is being treated as per the medical protocol for the event. Shohely Akhter has been named as her replacement in the team.

The replacement players will be joining the squad in Abu Dhabi tomorrow.

Bangladesh's campaign in the tournament opens with a match against Ireland on 18 September.