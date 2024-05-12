Shakib rushes for batting practice after Zimbabwe humble Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 May, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 04:20 pm

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan scampered out to bat right after the end of the fifth T20I where Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh comprehensively by eight wickets at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.

Photo: BCB
All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan scampered out to bat right after the end of the fifth T20I where Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh comprehensively by eight wickets at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday. 

