Mohammedan storm into final of Federation Cup

Mohammedan regained the Federation Cup football title after fourteen years by defeating their arch-rival Abahani Limited in a memorable final held last season and now the black and white outfit will need to cross the hurdle to maintain superiority in the final match. 

Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

Mohammedan Sporting Club stormed into the final of the ABG Bashundhara Federation Cup football as they came from behind and beat Bangladesh Police Football Club by 2-1 goals in the first semifinal held at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj on Tuesday.

Mohammedan regained the Federation Cup football title after fourteen years by defeating their arch-rival Abahani Limited in a memorable final held last season and now the black and white outfit will need to cross the hurdle to maintain superiority in the final match. 

Mohammedan fell behind two minutes after the second half, but despite falling back they once again wrote the story of return. Nigerian forward Sunday Emmanuel brought Mohammedan into the match with a great goal while midfielder Shahriar Emon scored the winning goal for the winning team.

After the barren first half, Uzbek defender Uktamov Akhrorbek finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Police in the 47th minute with a header from the danger zone after utilizing a free kick taken by Venezuelan forward Edward Morillo.

Nigerian forward Sunday restored the parity for Mohammedan in the 68th minute with a placing shot after receiving a pass from Muzaffar.
Shahriar Emon sealed the victory scoring the second goal for Mohammedan in the 79th minute with a brilliant header, taking his team to the desired final.

Mohammedan reached the final for the second time in this season after they lost to Bashundhara Kings in the Independence Cup final match.

The defending champions Mohammedan earlier confirmed their spot of last four as they beat Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by 2-1 goals in the first quarterfinal held at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.

Meanwhile, the second semifinal match between Bashundhara Kings and Abahani Limited will be held on 14 May at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj. 

The final of the tournament is slated for 21 May at Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh.

