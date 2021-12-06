Fear of Omicron rises as two female cricketers are affected with Covid-19

Sports

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 05:39 pm

Since they returned from Zimbabwe, it's assumed that they have contracted the omicron variant of the virus.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh women's team returned home on 1 December after the qualifying tournament of the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup was called off midway due to the outbreak of a newfound strain of Covid-19 called omicron. The cricketers, upon arrival in Dhaka, headed straight to Hotel Sonargaon to serve a five-day quarantine. But two of those cricketers have tested positive for Covid-19 and since they returned from Zimbabwe, it's assumed that they have contracted the omicron variant of the virus.

The medical department of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed the matter. Those two cricketers have isolated themselves. The other players are staying at the hotel. But it is still unknown who those two cricketers are.

However, BCB sources said that the situation is stressing within the party. After returning to the country, all the cricketers, coaches and officials of the women's team underwent several Covid tests. No Covid positive results came in any report. The result of the test done this afternoon is positive. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether there is an Omicon variant of Corona in their body. Two cricketers have been sampled again after the results came positive, the results will be available at night.

The women's team was supposed to end the quarantine at 12 noon on Monday. After that, some BCB officials including BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon went to Hotel Sonargaon to meet the women's team. But they went and found out, the quarantine is not over for the women's team. They got the opposite news of two players being affected with Covid. Later, the BCB president held a meeting with the board directors on several other issues including BPL.

The matter is no longer in the hands of the BCB due to the fear of Omicron. The Department of Health will take care of the whole matter. An official of the women's team said, "The matter has been referred to the Bangladesh government's health department after two cricketers were affected by Coronavirus. They will take care of it. They will make all the decisions. A special test has to be done to make sure whether it is Omicron or not."

Due to the new variant Omicron women cricketers had to return to Dhaka after transit in several countries. That is why everyone in the team is kept in compulsory quarantine. Most countries have suspended flights to and from seven African countries. The women's team was late in getting the flight back to the country, due to which the team could not leave on time.

Comments

