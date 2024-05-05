More tension than excitement for captain Nigar ahead of T20 WC at home

Bangladesh is all set to host the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in October and Tigresses' skipper Nigar Sultana understands it has its own pressure of expectations than advantage. The T20 World Cup is five months away but the Bangladesh skipper is already worried about the pressure of being the hosts.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday unveiled the fixture schedule for the ninth ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which will take place in Bangladesh from October 3rd to 20th, 2024.

With 23 matches featuring the top 10 women's teams, the tournament promises to be a thrilling spectacle for cricket fans worldwide.

"Still five months to go. I don't know whether I will be there (playing in the T20 World Cup). It depends on remaining fit till then," Nigar told the media on Sunday.

"Every player has the dream of playing a World Cup at home. Everyone from the current team will probably feature at the World Cup in October. They are really lucky that they will get to represent Bangladesh in a World Cup on home soil," she added.

Nigar is excited by the chance of playing a World Cup at home, but she is worried about the pressure of expectations.

"More than the excitement, there is a tension as well. There will be home crowd and everyone will want us to do well. We are currently going through a bit tough time. That's why there could be doubts regarding our abilities."

Nigar said it would be an honour for Bangladesh to host a prestigious event like the T20 World Cup.

"We are thrilled at the announcement of the fixture schedule for the ninth ICC Women's T20 World Cup," the Bangladesh captain said. "For the country, it's an honour to host such a prestigious event, where our passionate fans can experience the best of international women's cricket firsthand."