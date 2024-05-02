India outplay Tigresses in third T20I to seal series

TBS Report
02 May, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 07:08 pm

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

India openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana went after the bowlers up front to help India thrash hosts Bangladesh by seven wickets in the third T20I in Sylhet and clinch the five-match series 3-0 on Thursday. 

The duo added 91 off just 73 deliveries while chasing 118 to pretty much seal the deal for the visiting side. 

Varma hit eight boundaries in her breezy 51 off just 38 deliveries before getting out in the 12th over. Her opening partner Mandhana made 47 off 41.

Bangladesh made a decent comeback with the ball in the second half of India's innings but it wasn't enough to prevent the defeat. 

Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan and Ritu Moni picked up one wicket each. India eventually reached the target in 18.3 overs.

Bangladesh, just like the second T20I, squandered an early advantage to eventually crawl their way to 117-8.

The hosts got off to a rollicking start in the powerplay thanks to opener Dilara Akter's enterprising knock of 39 off 27. But none of the following batters could maintain the tempo as the run rate soon fell below six an over.

Skipper Nigar Sultana (28 off 36) tried to set herself up for a stronger finish but was given out leg-before. Nigar looked disappointed with the on-field decision as he came way down the track.

The Tigresses lost a flurry of wickets towards the back end and India could restrict them to another below-par total.

Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team / India Women's Cricket Team

