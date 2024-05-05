T20 World Cup could ‘galvanise’ women's cricket in Bangladesh, says Nigar

Hosts Bangladesh will kick off their campaign

on the opening day of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup by taking on one of the qualifiers according to the schedule.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the fixture of the tournament today at a programme in a city hotel.

The ninth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be taking place from 3 to 20 October.

Bangladesh will host the tournament for the second time, having organised it in 2014. That was the last time that Bangladesh hosted any ICC tournament.

A total of 10 teams will take part in the tournament, split into two groups. Two teams from the Qualifiers will join the top eight teams.

Bangladesh Women's team, adorably called as the Tigresses, were drawn in Group B matches along with England, South Africa, West Indies and Qualifier 2.

Group A, features six time winners Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Qualifier 1.

Two venues will be used for the 23 matches with Group B teams playing all of their matches at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka while Group A teams playing their matches at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Nazmul Hassan Papon, minister for Youth and Sports and President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), alongside Geoff Allardice, CEO of the ICC and the Captains of India and Bangladesh women's team- Harmanpreet Kaur and Nigar Sultana respectively graced the programme.

Before the official fixture launch, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met the two captains at her residence, offering her best wishes for a successful World Cup.

"We are thrilled to announce the fixture schedule for the ninth ICC Women's T20 World Cup. It will be great to have an ICC World Cup back in Bangladesh, a country with such a large and passionate fan base who will be able to enjoy an ICC event first hand," ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said.

Speaking at the event, Indian Captain Harmanpreet Kaur said: "I'm thrilled at the prospect of competing in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh later this year. The growth of women's cricket over the past few years and especially Women's World Cups have been incredible. I am sure this event will be no different with competitive and high energy cricket to entertain the world."

Bangladesh won their only match in the T20 World Cup back in 2014 when they were the hosts. After that, they failed to win any matches in the last four editions.

Nigar Sultana, captain of the Bangladesh team, hoped to end that win drought by taking the home advantage.

"For the country, it's an honour to host such a prestigious event, where our passionate fans can experience the best of international women's cricket firsthand. The event has the potential to galvanise the women's game not only in Bangladesh but also across the world," Nigar said.

"Our team has worked hard to improve, and playing in home conditions adds to our determination. We urge our fans to support us; their motivation fuels our performance."

