ECB could host Bangladesh for a Test at Lord's in 2024-25

The last time England hosted the Tigers for a bilateral series was back in 2010. Just last month, Bangladesh played an ODI series in England, but it was against Ireland. And according to the ICC's Future Tour Programme (FTP), the Tigers do not have any matches in England until March 2027.

But Bangladesh might play a Test on England's soil, that too at the Lord's, according to The Telegraph. Nothing has been finalised, but The Telegraph report suggested that the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is exploring whether there is space to invite Bangladesh as they are keen to help galvanise Test cricket around the world to maintain the format's relevance.

England are only scheduled to play five Test matches in the home summer in 2024 and 2025. The Telegraph reported that a slot could potentially be found in these years to fit in a sixth home Test match.

According to that report, the main reason for the interest of the ECB to host Bangladesh has been the strong ticket sales for Bangladesh matches during the 2017 Champions Trophy and 2019 World Cup, and their one-day international series against Ireland at Chelmsford last month.

A tour from Bangladesh, even for a one-off Test, could also help with the ECB's attempts to increase engagement with the British Bangladeshi community.

Zimbabwe could also visit England around that time. They last visited England for a bilateral series more than 20 years ago. The cricketing relationship with the boards was strained by the political situation in Zimbabwe under the Robert Mugabe dictatorship, with England withdrawing from their World Cup match there in 2003.