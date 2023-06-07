ECB could host Bangladesh for a Test at Lord's in 2024-25

Sports

TBS Report
07 June, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 07:24 pm

Related News

ECB could host Bangladesh for a Test at Lord's in 2024-25

According to The Telegraph report, the main reason for the interest of the ECB to host Bangladesh has been the strong ticket sales for Bangladesh matches during the 2017 Champions Trophy and 2019 World Cup, and their one-day international series against Ireland at Chelmsford last month.

TBS Report
07 June, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 07:24 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The last time England hosted the Tigers for a bilateral series was back in 2010. Just last month, Bangladesh played an ODI series in England, but it was against Ireland. And according to the ICC's Future Tour Programme (FTP), the Tigers do not have any matches in England until March 2027.

But Bangladesh might play a Test on England's soil, that too at the Lord's, according to The Telegraph. Nothing has been finalised, but The Telegraph report suggested that the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is exploring whether there is space to invite Bangladesh as they are keen to help galvanise Test cricket around the world to maintain the format's relevance. 

England are only scheduled to play five Test matches in the home summer in 2024 and 2025. The Telegraph reported that a slot could potentially be found in these years to fit in a sixth home Test match.

According to that report, the main reason for the interest of the ECB to host Bangladesh has been the strong ticket sales for Bangladesh matches during the 2017 Champions Trophy and 2019 World Cup, and their one-day international series against Ireland at Chelmsford last month.

A tour from Bangladesh, even for a one-off Test, could also help with the ECB's attempts to increase engagement with the British Bangladeshi community.

Zimbabwe could also visit England around that time. They last visited England for a bilateral series more than 20 years ago. The cricketing relationship with the boards was strained by the political situation in Zimbabwe under the Robert Mugabe dictatorship, with England withdrawing from their World Cup match there in 2003.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / England & Wales Cricket Board / BD vs ENG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why aspiration mismatch is a bigger challenge than skill mismatch

6h | Pursuit
Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

10h | Panorama
The 500-bed, 12-storey Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery is the country’s first specialised burn institute. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

7h | Panorama
Marcus Ashworth/Columnist

Brics raging against the dollar is an exercise in futility

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

DU students are suffering due to electricity

DU students are suffering due to electricity

5h | TBS Stories
'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

6h | TBS Stories
Imran fears re-arrest

Imran fears re-arrest

1d | TBS World
Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

4
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

5
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

6
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Environment

After Dhaka South, Dhaka North fells trees on Technical intersection