De Silva, Kamindu help Sri Lanka stretch lead to 325 against Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 March, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 12:19 pm

De Silva, Kamindu help Sri Lanka stretch lead to 325 against Bangladesh

Nightwatcher Vishwa Fernando, who was unbeaten overnight, lost his wicket to Khaled Ahmed soon after play started on day three. But since then, it was tough going for the host bowlers with de Silva and Kamindu remaining unharmed throughout the innings.

TBS Report
24 March, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 12:19 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

First-innings heroes Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis played with a positive frame of mind to notch up some quick runs and took the lead past the 300-run mark to strengthen their grip on the first Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. 

Nightwatcher Vishwa Fernando, who was unbeaten overnight, lost his wicket to Khaled Ahmed soon after play started on day three. But since then, it was tough going for the host bowlers with de Silva and Kamindu remaining unharmed throughout the innings.

Sri Lanka captain de Silva, unbeaten on 85, is eyeing yet another hundred. His partner Kamindu reached his half-century in the last ball of the first session.

Their unbroken 107-run helped Sri Lanka stretch the lead to 325.

