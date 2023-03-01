Cristiano Ronaldo does not vote at FIFA's Best Awards

Lionel Messi hogged the limelight in the FIFA Awards ceremony in Paris, winning the Best Men's Player of The Year award to complete a historic 2022.

He led Argentina to FIFA World Cup 2022 glory last year in Qatar, defeating France in the final. With Argentina cruising to an easy 2-0 win, Kylian Mbappe came to France's rescue and staged a comeback. The Frenchman levelled proceedings within 97 seconds, scoring a penalty in the 80th-minute and then making it 2-2 with a stunning volley in the 81st-minute.

In extra-time, Argentina took a 3-2 lead in the 108th-minute with Messi finding the back of the net. But Mbappe once again equalised in the 118th-minute to make it 3-3. In the penalty shootout, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez came out on top to deny Aurelien Tchouameni and Kingsley Coman as Argentina sealed a 4-2 victory. For his performances in the World Cup, Messi was adjudged as the best player, ending the tournament with seven goals and three assists in seven fixtures.

Meanwhile, Messi's arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo had a poor World Cup, and also saw his Manchester United contract get terminated due to a controversial interview. Since then, Ronaldo has joined Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr. The former Real Madrid start was expected to be a part of the voting process in the FIFA Awards, but he did not cast any vote in the Best Player poll. FIFA confirmed that Pepe took on those responsibilities. The defender voted for France and PSG striker Mbappe, followed by former Real Madrid teammates Luka Modric and Karim Benzema.

Since their World Cup exit, Portugal have a new boss in the guise of Roberto Martinez, who managed Belgium last year. Martinez voted for Messi, and then Kevin de Bruyne and Mbappe. Ronaldo also was not named on the list of nominees, failing to make the final shortlist. He won the first FIFA Best Men's Player of the Year awards in 2016 and 2017.