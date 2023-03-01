Cristiano Ronaldo does not vote at FIFA's Best Awards

Sports

Hindustan Times
01 March, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 04:53 pm

Related News

Cristiano Ronaldo does not vote at FIFA's Best Awards

The former Real Madrid start was expected to be a part of the voting process in the FIFA Awards, but he did not cast any vote in the Best Player poll.

Hindustan Times
01 March, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 04:53 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Lionel Messi hogged the limelight in the FIFA Awards ceremony in Paris, winning the Best Men's Player of The Year award to complete a historic 2022.

He led Argentina to FIFA World Cup 2022 glory last year in Qatar, defeating France in the final. With Argentina cruising to an easy 2-0 win, Kylian Mbappe came to France's rescue and staged a comeback. The Frenchman levelled proceedings within 97 seconds, scoring a penalty in the 80th-minute and then making it 2-2 with a stunning volley in the 81st-minute.

In extra-time, Argentina took a 3-2 lead in the 108th-minute with Messi finding the back of the net. But Mbappe once again equalised in the 118th-minute to make it 3-3. In the penalty shootout, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez came out on top to deny Aurelien Tchouameni and Kingsley Coman as Argentina sealed a 4-2 victory. For his performances in the World Cup, Messi was adjudged as the best player, ending the tournament with seven goals and three assists in seven fixtures.

Meanwhile, Messi's arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo had a poor World Cup, and also saw his Manchester United contract get terminated due to a controversial interview. Since then, Ronaldo has joined Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr. The former Real Madrid start was expected to be a part of the voting process in the FIFA Awards, but he did not cast any vote in the Best Player poll. FIFA confirmed that Pepe took on those responsibilities. The defender voted for France and PSG striker Mbappe, followed by former Real Madrid teammates Luka Modric and Karim Benzema.

Since their World Cup exit, Portugal have a new boss in the guise of Roberto Martinez, who managed Belgium last year. Martinez voted for Messi, and then Kevin de Bruyne and Mbappe. Ronaldo also was not named on the list of nominees, failing to make the final shortlist. He won the first FIFA Best Men's Player of the Year awards in 2016 and 2017.

Football

cristiano ronaldo / FIFA Best Awards

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

9h | Wellbeing
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Drinkwell: Quenching the thirst for clean water

9h | Panorama
The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

1d | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

4h | Corporate Talks
Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

7h | TBS Entertainment
700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

20h | TBS SPORTS
Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

22h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

5
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod