Super Sunday in majestic Melbourne

The last time India and Pakistan faced each other in the T20 World Cup, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan forged an iconic partnership to script a magnificent 10-wicket win. The last time the two teams faced each other in T20Is, Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz powered Pakistan past India. Although Pakistan have an upper hand in terms of recent results, it's India who have a better record in Australia and interestingly, Pakistan are yet to win a T20I down-under.

But it can all change very quickly if Pakistan can get things right. They have, of course, the fastest bowling attack in the world and two world-class openers but the inability of the middle order to contribute substantially has been a worry. India will miss the services of their premier bowler Jasprit Bumrah and an attack without him doesn't look very menacing. But they have a strong batting line-up and Rohit Sharma's men will look to "bat Pakistan out of the match".

Weather is also in focus ahead of the high-octane clash in Melbourne as incessant rain could play spoilsport. And you never know, it might just come down to the explosive batters of the teams if it's a truncated affair.

Players to watch out for

Shaheen Shah Afridi is surely Pakistan's best bowler on paper but Haris Rauf is the bowler India should be wary of. Rauf has the experience of playing in Melbourne in the Big Bash League (BBL) for Melbourne Stars. The right-arm speedster has 16 wickets in 10 matches with an economy rate of 7.2 at the G. Rauf is used as a partnership breaker by Babar and he is their designated death-overs weapon. Since 2021, he has an economy rate of 7.87 at the death and will be keen to repeat what he has been doing over the last couple of years against India.

Suryakumar Yadav is the highest-ranked Indian batter in T20Is and undoubtedly their most in-form batter. He is yet to play T20Is in Australia and a lot of his runs came in Asia. But the right-handed batter hit a couple of fifties in India's warm-up fixtures ahead of the mega event and will look to continue good form with the bat. Yadav has just 42 runs in three innings against Pakistan but India will want him to deliver a counterpunch against their arch-rivals.

Battle within the battle

The likes of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul had absolutely no answers to Shaheen Shah Afridi's full, inswinging yorkers up front in the 2021 T20 World Cup and it remains one of the iconic spells in the history of World Cups. Shaheen marked his return from injury with a toe-crushing yorker against Afghanistan in their official warm-up match, sending Rahmanullah Gurbaz to the hospital.

There is no doubt that he is a hundred percent fit and will be looking to cause massive damage. If India's top-order can see off Shaheen's opening spell, then they are in with a chance.

Who said what

There has been a lot of chatter about the inclement weather but as of Saturday, it improved quite a lot. But India's captain Rohit Sharma said that they will be ready if it's a shortened game.

"If the situation demands that it's a shorter game, we will be ready for that, as well. A lot of the guys have played such kinds of games before, and they know how to manage themselves in a situation like that where you are getting ready for a 40-over game, and then suddenly it's a 20-over game, or five overs each," he said.

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan said that the recent results will help Pakistan do well against their eternal rivals.

"We have done well recently [against India] and when you do well as a team, it boosts your confidence. I am hopeful that we will continue playing with the same momentum. We have also done well against India recently, and I am confident of another good show," said Shadab.

India have lost only one out of six matches against Pakistan across seven T20 World Cups and three out of 11 matches in T20Is. They have a good record in Australian conditions as well, winning seven T20Is out of 11 completed matches.

Today's matches

Group 1

Ireland vs Sri Lanka

10 am (BST)

Hobart

Group 2

India vs Pakistan

2 pm (BST)

Melbourne

Haris Rauf in T20s at the MCG:

Matches: 10

Wickets: 16

Economy rate: 7.2

Bowling average: 16.6

Best: 3/17

Suryakumar Yadav in T20s this year:

Innings: 33

Runs: 1140

Strike-rate: 170.9

Average: 40.7

50s: 9

100s: 1