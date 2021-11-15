BD Women clean sweep Zimbabwe as preparation for WC Qualifiers

Cricket

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 06:32 pm

Bowling first, Bangladesh restricted Zimbabwe to a paltry 72.

Photo: ZC
Photo: ZC

Bangladesh Women's cricket team had another comfortable victory of 7 wickets against Zimbabwe Women and clean swept the ODI series 3-0. 

Bowling first, Bangladesh restricted Zimbabwe to a paltry 72. This is the second time in three matches that Zimbabwe were bundled out below the 100-run mark. They only went past 100 in the second ODI, which they lost by 9 wickets as well. 

Wicketkeeper-batter Modester Mupachikwa was the first one to go as she was run out for 9. Then came left-arm spinner Nahida Akter to begin the wicket fest. 

Nahida picked up 5 wickets for only 21 runs from her allotted 10 overs which included 4 maiden overs. 

Sharne Mayers was the only Zimbabwe batter to reach the double-figure as she scored 39 from 61 deliveries.

Chasing a small total, Bangladesh started off nicely before losing wicketkeeper-batter Nuzhat Tasnia for 10.

Her opening partner, Murshida Khatun, remained unbeaten on 39 to guide the team home. Bangladesh lost captain Nigar Sultana and Sobhana Mostary on the way, but it was never going to be a problem for the visitors. They eventually won the match by 7 wickets.

Murshida is the highest run-getter in the series. She bagged 97 runs in the three matches.

Nahida, who was the pick of the bowler in the match, also became the most wicket-taker in the series with 11 wickets to her name. She bagged three wickets in each of the first two ODIs before the five-for on Monday. 

Salma Khatun and Jahanara Alam, who were rested in the match, remain 6 wickets behind Nahida in the series. 

Bangladesh will kick off their ICC World Cup Qualifiers campaign on November 21 against Pakistan. The tournament will be played between November 21 and December 5, with three spots up for grabs for the ODI World Cup scheduled for March-April in New Zealand next year.

Bangladesh are in Group B along with Pakistan, Thailand, Zimbabwe and the USA.

There is no knockout stage in the competition, with the preliminary league, consisting of 10 teams in five each of two groups, followed by a Super Six stage to decide the final positions at the end of 29 matches.  The Super Six stage begins on December 1.

