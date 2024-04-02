Trisna into record books with hattrick against Australia in 2nd T20I

Bangladesh's Fariha Trisna claimed a hattrick against Australia in the final over in the ongoing second T20I at Mirpur on Tuesday.

This was her second hattrick in T20I cricket and she became only the third bowler in Women's T20I history to bag two hattricks after Hongkong's Kary Chan and Uganda's Concy Aweko.

The 21-year-old picked up the wickets of Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux and Beth Mooney respectively in the final three balls of Australia's final over to complete the hattrick.

Bangladesh now have three hattricks in Women's T20Is. Fahima Khatun was the first Bangladeshi to bag a hattrick back in 2018 against the UAE. Fariha earlier bagged her first hattrick against Malayasia in Sylhet back in 2022.