Bangladesh win toss and choose to bat first in search of ODI series win against India

Bangladesh's stand-in ODI captain Litton Das won the toss and chose to bat first against India in the second ODI at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday.

Despite winning the first match against a full-strength India team, Bangladesh have made one change to their lineup with off spinner Nasum Ahmed coming in, in place of fast bowler Hasan Mahmud.

India captain Rohit Sharma has also revealed that there have been two changes in their lineup with off-spinning all rounder Axar Patel and fast bowler Umran Malik coming in for Shahbaz Ahmed and Kuldeep Sen.

Kuldeep Sen complained of back stiffness following the first ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and has advised him rest. He was not available for selection for the 2nd ODI.

A win here gives Bangladesh back-to-back home ODI series wins against India after they won the last one in 2015.

Bangladesh XI: 1 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 2 Litton Das (capt), 3 Anamul Haque, 4 Shakib Al Hasan, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Nasum Ahmed, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Ebadot Hossain

India XI: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Washington Sundar, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Umran Malik