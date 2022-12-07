Bangladesh win toss and choose to bat first in search of ODI series win against India

Cricket

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 11:47 am

Related News

Bangladesh win toss and choose to bat first in search of ODI series win against India

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 11:47 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh's stand-in ODI captain Litton Das won the toss and chose to bat first against India in the second ODI at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday.

Despite winning the first match against a full-strength India team, Bangladesh have made one change to their lineup with off spinner Nasum Ahmed coming in, in place of fast bowler Hasan Mahmud. 

India captain Rohit Sharma has also revealed that there have been two changes in their lineup with off-spinning all rounder Axar Patel and fast bowler Umran Malik coming in for Shahbaz Ahmed and Kuldeep Sen. 

Kuldeep Sen complained of back stiffness following the first ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and has advised him rest. He was not available for selection for the 2nd ODI.

A win here gives Bangladesh back-to-back home ODI series wins against India after they won the last one in 2015. 

Bangladesh XI: 1 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 2 Litton Das (capt), 3 Anamul Haque, 4 Shakib Al Hasan, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Nasum Ahmed, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Ebadot Hossain

India XI: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Washington Sundar, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Umran Malik

Sports / Top News

Bangladesh-India / cricket / ODI Cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

A gastronomic guide to enjoying the World Cup

31m | Food
Graphics: TBS

The rise of the 'influencer' market in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Why Anthony Fauci is still optimistic about science

1h | Panorama
Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

How to run a family office like an Agnelli

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No goal from Ronaldo in knockout round

No goal from Ronaldo in knockout round

2h | Videos
Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

17h | Videos
Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

20h | Videos
Hijab protest in Iran

Hijab protest in Iran

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup