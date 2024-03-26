Muktijoddha Scholarship Scheme: 1,890 students to receive scholarships from India this year 

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

The High Commission of India will announce the disbursement of "Nutan India- Bangladesh Maitree Muktijoddha Sontan Scholarship" from 27-31 March. 

This year, a total of 1,890 students will be awarded with scholarship totalling of Tk6.78 crore.

The Muktijoddha Scholarship Scheme was launched by the Government of India in the year 2006, with an aim to felicitate 2,000 students per year, 1,000 each from Undergraduate and Higher Secondary level. 

Originally, the undergraduate students were awarded Tk24,000/- per year for a period of four years while the Higher Secondary students were awarded Tk10,000/- per year for two years. 

The scholarship was re-launched in its current form in the year 2017 during the visit of Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina to India.

Under the new scheme, the scholarship amount was revised to Tk50,000/- for Undergraduate students and Tk20,000/- for Higher Secondary students.  From its introduction in 2006 till FY 2022-23, a total of 22,128 students have benefited from this programme and an amount of Tk 57.08 crore has been utilized for this purpose. 

For this year, scholarships will be granted to 890 Higher Secondary students and 1,000 Undergraduates. 

The disbursement will be done from 27 – 31 March. 

The scholarship amount will be credited directly to the bank account of the students through Direct Bank Transfer (DBT). 

Ministry of Liberation War Affairs of Bangladesh has been instrumental in the implementation of the scheme and has supported in identifying and selecting the students from all corners of Bangladesh, said the High Commission.

