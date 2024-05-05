CR7 records third hat-trick in seven matches to fire Al-Nassr to victory

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a vital hat-trick as Al Nassr defeated Al Wedha 6-0 in their Saudi Pro League match.

Portugal veteran Ronaldo scored twice in the first 12 minutes at Al Awal Park before completing his treble after the break.

Sadio Mane set up Ronaldo's third goal, as well as an 18th-minute strike from Otavio, who returned the favour by scoring on the stroke of halftime.

Mohammed Al Fatil scored a late sixth as Al Nassr won its seventh straight league game since losing to Al Raed on March 8 (AEDT), bringing the team back within nine points of leader Al Hilal.

Al Hilal, led by Jorge Jesus, defeated Al Tauwoon 3-0 away, their fourth consecutive success in all competitions. l

Talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic started the scoring at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, before Saud Abdulhamid and Saleh Alsherhi sealed the victory, keeping Al Hilal in command of the title race.

Al Ittihad, in fifth place, suffered its third consecutive defeat in all competitions after losing 3-1 away to Abha.

Jota levelled after Grzegorz Krychowiak's 57th-minute penalty, but Hassan Al-Ali and Fabian Noguera led hosts Abha to a comfortable victory.