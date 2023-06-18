CR7 hugged by fan on pitch before Bruno Fernandes powers Portugal to win in Euro Qualifier

Sports

Hindustan Times
18 June, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 02:05 pm

Related News

CR7 hugged by fan on pitch before Bruno Fernandes powers Portugal to win in Euro Qualifier

Ronaldo, making his 199th appearance for Portugal, didn't add to the men’s record of 122 international goals, but he featured in a touching moment when a fan rushed onto the field waving a Portuguese flag in the second half. The man gave Ronaldo a bear hug and lifted him high. Ronaldo embraced him as well, before the fan scampered off to avoid the security guards.

Hindustan Times
18 June, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 02:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Cristiano Ronaldo was hugged by a fan and Portugal smothered Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 for a third win in as many qualifiers for the 2024 European Championship on Saturday.

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes scored twice and set up Bernardo Silva to break the deadlock in minute 44 of an evenly disputed first half.

Fernandes put the result beyond doubt with goals in the 77th and stoppage time.

Ronaldo, making his 199th appearance for Portugal, didn't add to the men's record of 122 international goals, but he featured in a touching moment when a fan rushed onto the field waving a Portuguese flag in the second half. The man gave Ronaldo a bear hug and lifted him high. Ronaldo embraced him as well, before the fan scampered off to avoid the security guards.

Portugal leads Group J with nine points, two more than Slovakia, which beat Iceland 2-1.

This was the third game since former Belgium coach Roberto Martínez took over following the departure of Fernando Santos after the World Cup. Portugal beat minnows Luxembourg and Liechtenstein in Martínez's first two games. His team has yet to concede a goal on his watch.

Silva put the hosts in front when he chipped on-rushing goalie Nikola Vasilj after Fernandes played him clear. Ronaldo played a part in the opener by making a pass to Fernandes just before his assist.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, however, could have easily been ahead by halftime thanks to its disciplined defending that held Portugal in check until Silva's goal.

But when a cross fell to an unmarked Edin Dzeko in the 30th, he volleyed it well over the crossbar of Diogo Costa's goal.

Fernandes ensured the three points when he was left unmarked to use a powerful header and turn in Ruben Neves' cross.

Also, Luxembourg beat Liechtenstein 2-0 at home.

Luxembourg was third in the group with four points. Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland both have three. Liechtenstein has zero.

The top two finishers qualify for the tournament in Germany.

Football

cristiano ronaldo / Portugal football team / Euro 2024 Qualifiers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

3h | Mode
Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Foreign bill payment in taka: A potential game-changer?

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Plant Affairs: Bring nature into your abode, but in style!

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

20h | TBS World
Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

22h | TBS SPORTS
The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

1d | TBS Stories
Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline