Chattogram qualify for BPL playoffs after Tanzid blasts ton against Khulna

TBS Report
20 February, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2024, 05:10 pm

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Left-handed opener Tanzid Hasan notched up his maiden T20 ton against Khulna Tigers to power Chattogram Challengers to an important 65-run victory in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) encounter at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram. 

With the win, Chattogram qualified for the playoffs with 14 points (seven wins in 12 matches). 

Tom Bruce (36* off 23) gave Tanzid decent support while Romario Shepherd and captain Shuvagata Hom smashed some lusty blows towards the end to take the total to 192-4.

Tanzid, whose previous highest T20 score was 79*, blasted eight fours and as many sixes in his 65-ball-116. He added 110 off 10.1 overs with Bruce. 60.4% of Chattogram's total was scored by the batter hailing from Bogura. 

The southpaw was brutal against the left-arm spinner duo of Nasum Ahmed and Arif Ahmed and pace bowler Mukidul Islam. 

Tanzid's was the third century of the tournament. Towhid Hridoy and Will Jacks racked up hundreds before.

The uncapped Bangladesh left-hander is now the highest run-getter in the ongoing BPL, with 382 runs at 34.7. He is striking at 136.4.

In reply, Anamul Haque (35 off 24) and Shai Hope (31 off 21) got off to good starts but none of them could go on to make big scores.

Hom led from the front as he returned 4-0-25-3 with the ball while Bilal Khan and Nihaduzzaman continued their good work.

 

chattogram challengers / Khulna Tigers / BPL 2024

Comments

