BD vs AUS: Tigers win by 5 wickets, go 2-0 up in the series

Afif and Sohan's unbeaten 56-run partnership helped Tigers win the second T20I by 5 wickets and go 2-0 up in the series.

Afif and Sohan remained unbeaten on 37 and 22 runs respectively.

There was a scare when Shakib, Mahmudullah and Mahedi departed in the space of 9 runs, but Afif Hossain and Nurul Hasan were stars. The former never shied away from playing shots and got the boundaries to keep the run rate in check, while the latter held the other end tight. This is the first time Bangladesh have beaten Australia in successive games in any format.

The high-adrenaline chase will make Afif and Nurul heroes this evening, but don't forget the bowling effort.

To restrict Australia to 121 is massive, and credit for that goes to Mustafizur and Shoriful firstly, along with the ever consistent spinners.

Mustafiz picked up 3 wickets while Shoriful bagged a brace.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has congratulated every member of the Bangladesh cricket team for their victory over Australia in the second match of the T20 series.

The next match will be held on Friday at the same venue.

9:11 pm

Bangladesh now need 19 runs from the last 4 overs.

Two boundaries from Starc's over, one of those being the shot of the day, made things easier for the hosts.

9:03 pm

Bangladesh need 37 runs in 36 balls and inching closer to victory.

Afif and Sohan are currently at the crease with 17 and 7 runs to their names respectively.

Australia will be looking for a few quick wickets while the hosts will try to keep things simple as they need run per ball from here on.

8:33 pm

Bangladesh were going strong until Shakib was dismissed by Tye for 26 off 17 balls.

Mahmudullah then came in and was gone for a duck.

Bangladesh are 59 for 4.

Afif joins Mahedi in the middle.

8:04 pm

Soumya Sarkar departed for a duck and Naim soon followed him. Bangladesh are now in trouble.

Both the openers were bowled by Starc and Hazlewood respectively.

Shakib came in and hit a few boundaries.

Bangladesh are 21 for 2 after 3.1 overs.

7:36 pm

Tigers restricted Australia to 121/7 in their 20 overs and are big favourites to go up 2-0 in this series.

Today it was the fast bowlers who used their cutters really well. Mustafiz picked up 3 wickets for 23 runs while his fast-bowling partner Shoriful bagged a brace for 27.

Nothing has changed drastically for the Aussie batting line-up.

Marsh impressed once again, on a surface that is tough, yes, but one that can't be given as an excuse for the way the middle and lower-middle order fell apart.

7:19 pm

Mustafiz struck twice in the same over to make visitors lose way in the 18th over.

He first dismissed Wade by cartwheeling his leg stump, then sent back Ashton Agar with an off-cutter.

Australia are now 106/7 after 18.2 overs.

7 pm

Shakib finally breaks the partnership! He sends Henriques back to the pavilion.

Shakib shows who's the boss. Henriques was looking for quick runs, so Shakib smartly floats this high. Henriques moved across and thought he could nail the slog-sweep, but the ball brushes the outside of off stump.

An important wicket for Bangladesh, ending a 57-run stand.

Australia are 88/3 with less than 6 overs to go.

6:56 pm

Moises Henriques and Mitchell Marsh are building a solid partnership and already added 56 runs together.

Australia lost two early wickets, but they now look settled to score something above 130, giving them a proper chance to defend on this pitch.

Bangladeshi bowlers are struggling to provide a breakthrough and the target goes any way beyond 130, it will be a difficult task for the host batters.

6:23 pm

Mustafiz picked up the wicket of Josh Philippe. Australia lose their second wicket.

They are 32/2 after 6 overs

6:08 pm

Mahedi Hasan picks up the first wicket of the match in the 3rd over of the innings.

He gets Carey again. Full outside, looked to drag it over the leg side but the bat twisted and it took a thick inside edge.

The in-form Mitchell Marsh comes in at No. 3

Australia are 13/1 after 3 overs.

5:35 pm

Bangladesh lost the toss and will be bowling first in the second T20I against Australia at Mirpur.

Both teams are playing with the same eleven as the first game.

Bangladesh won the first T20I by 23 runs and are 1-0 up in the 5-match T20 series.

Bangladesh XI: Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

Australia XI: Alex Carey, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, AJ Tye, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood