Bayern fined for offensive banner, crowd disturbances in PSG win

Bayern were also fined for crowd disturbances after masked supporters were seen clashing with the police and for letting off pyrotechnics.

Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Bayern Munich have been fined 44,750 euros ($47,193) after their fans unfurled an offensive banner and caused disturbances during their Champions League match against Paris St Germain last month, European football's governing body UEFA said on Wednesday.

Bayern beat PSG 1-0 at Parc de Princes in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie where the German club's supporters displayed a banner that contained an expletive in a protest against high ticket prices for the match.

Bayern fans also held up a banner which reads "Our butcher cuts off the long arm of Qatar."

UEFA rules prohibit "provocative messages that are of a political, ideological, religious or offensive nature."

Bayern were also fined for crowd disturbances after masked supporters were seen clashing with the police and for letting off pyrotechnics.

PSG were fined 39,500 euros for blocking passageways at the Parc des Princes stadium, while their fans also lit fireworks.

