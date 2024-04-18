Arsenal paid for 'big mistake' in Bayern defeat, says manager Arteta

Sports

AFP
18 April, 2024, 04:00 am
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 04:03 am

Related News

Arsenal paid for 'big mistake' in Bayern defeat, says manager Arteta

"At the moment it is a gutted dressing room. I cannot find the right words to lift them. I wish I had them," Arteta said.

AFP
18 April, 2024, 04:00 am
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 04:03 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Mikel Arteta admitted Arsenal paid the price for making one big mistake as Bayern Munich's 1-0 victory sent his side crashing out of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Joshua Kimmich's second half header punished slack marking by Arsenal and ended their hopes of reaching the semi-finals for the first time since 2009.

The Gunners were beaten 3-2 on aggregate in the quarter-final after a 2-2 draw in the first leg in north London last week.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It was a painful experience for Arsenal boss Arteta, who bemoaned the defensive slip that proved decisive in the second leg.

"At the moment it is a gutted dressing room. I cannot find the right words to lift them. I wish I had them," Arteta said.

"We tried against a team with a lot of experience. Through the tie the margins have been very small.

"In moments we have been better but we gave them two goals. That's a big advantage to give away.

"Today you could see the margin of error was zero. We made a mistake defending the box, a big one, and we conceded a goal.

"Then it was difficult. We tried in many different ways but it's difficult."

Arsenal's defeat capped a brutal four days for Arteta, whose side lost pole position in the Premier League after a 2-0 home defeat against Aston Villa on Sunday.

But the Spaniard insisted his players deserved credit for their Champions League adventure, claiming it would take time to develop the qualities required to conquer Europe.

"This is a moment to stay next to the players, to give them support. They are the ones who have taken us on this journey," he said.

"The club has been without Champions League for seven years. You want to play in the first year and be in the semi-finals or the final.

"We all wanted that so badly but you can see with many other clubs that sometimes it takes six or seven years to get to that stage."

Football

Mikel Arteta / Arsenal / UEFA Champions League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Stranded in though sits an elderly woman in Geneva Camp. Photo: Anwar Ehtesham

Echoes of exile: Stories from Geneva Camp's heart

13h | In Focus
Attendees walk past signage for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings outside the IMF HQ in Washington, DC on 15 April. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Bretton Woods institutions we need

17h | Panorama
Eco Network collaborated with ethnic minority community of Bandarban and installed solar power plants to promote renewable energy. PHOTO: COURTESY

Meet the trailblazing Bangladeshi ‘Diana Legacy Award’ winners

18h | Pursuit
A customer looks at liquor bottles for purchase at a store in Gurugram, India on 11 December 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Young adults are drinking less in global north, but more in global south

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Xavi furious at referee as Barcelona knocked out by PSG

Xavi furious at referee as Barcelona knocked out by PSG

8h | Videos
What the City Bank MD says about the merger

What the City Bank MD says about the merger

11h | Videos
Israel spent about 39 times more money than Iran to repel attacks

Israel spent about 39 times more money than Iran to repel attacks

11h | Videos
Dubai submerged in floods as UAE gets over a year’s worth of rain in hours

Dubai submerged in floods as UAE gets over a year’s worth of rain in hours

13h | Videos