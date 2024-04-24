Austria coach Rangnick confirms contact with Bayern Munich

Sports

Reuters
24 April, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 08:10 pm

Related News

Austria coach Rangnick confirms contact with Bayern Munich

Rangnick said he was not dealing with any potential Bayern interest at the moment, with his focus firmly on the Euro 2024 starting in Germany in June.

Reuters
24 April, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 08:10 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick on Wednesday said Bayern Munich had been in touch, with the German club in search of a successor to departing Thomas Tuchel.

Rangnick said he was not dealing with any potential Bayern interest at the moment, with his focus firmly on the Euro 2024 starting in Germany in June.

"There has been contact from the side of Bayern Munich and I have informed the Austrian Football Association," Rangnick told Austrian website 90 Minuten.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We have a very trusting relationship. My focus is on the Austrian national team. We are focusing completely on the European championships."

"I feel very well here. At the moment there is no reason to intensively deal with this," he added.

Bayern, who had won the previous 11 league titles, missed out on this season's Bundesliga trophy with Bayer Leverkusen securing their first ever league crown five matches before the end of the season.

Tuchel, who had taken over Bayern just over a year ago, is leaving a year earlier than his contract after a disappointing domestic campaign that also saw them eliminated in the German Cup by third-tier Saarbruecken.

Bayern, however, are still in the running for one title, having reached the Champions League semi-finals where they face Real Madrid next week.

The 65-year-old Rangnick, who has coached Manchester United and RB Leipzig among others, said he would only deal with Bayern if and when the club made him an offer.

"If Bayern say 'we want you'. And then I would also have to ask myself 'do I really want this?'. If I want to do something else I will first discuss it with the Austrian FA," he said.

Austria face France in their opening Euro 2024 Group D match on June 17 and also play Poland and the Netherlands.

Football

Ralf Rangnick / Bayern Munich

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

9h | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

12h | Panorama
The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

1d | Habitat
Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chinese firms are using Mexico as a backdoor to the USA

Chinese firms are using Mexico as a backdoor to the USA

1h | Videos
The best success in boxing in the last decade and a half

The best success in boxing in the last decade and a half

3h | Videos
Jamaica recognized Palestine as a state

Jamaica recognized Palestine as a state

3h | Videos
Why are many Non-Bank Financial Institutions facing challenges?

Why are many Non-Bank Financial Institutions facing challenges?

2h | Videos