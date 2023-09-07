Bangladesh play out 1-1 stalemate with Afghanistan

BSS
07 September, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 08:33 pm

Bangladesh play out 1-1 stalemate with Afghanistan

In today's second FIFA friendly game at Bashundhara Kings Arena, Bangladesh recovered from behind to tie superior Afghanistan at 1-1.

Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

Bangladesh, came from behind, earned a fighting 1-1 goal draw against superior Afghanistan in the second and ultimate match of two-match FIFA Tier-1 Int'l series held today (Thursday) at Bashundhara King Arena in the city. 

The two teams earlier played to a goalless draw in the first match held at the same venue. With the result of the match, the two-match series also ended in a draw. 

Afghanistan finally took the lead after the breather in the rain-shock ground. Forward Jabar Sharza broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for the visiting side in the 52nd minute with a brilliant header utilizing a corner kick taken by Omid Popalzay.

However, Bangladesh staged a brilliant fight back in the match through a goal by Sheikh Morsalin. The budding star footballer Sheikh Morsalin, who missed an easy chance in the last match, did not repeat his mistake in the day's match. Taking a cross from Bishwanath Ghosh from the right wing, Morsalin sent the ball home from the handshake distance with a perfect placing shot.
Morsalin, who had shown consistent failure in the previous few matches, was took a sigh of relief to get this goal. Bangladesh managed to avoid defeat in the end with the goal of the young forward.

The young footballer made his international debut at the SAFF Championship in Bangaluru. Morsalin scored two goals in the four matches of SAFF and today scored another goal in two matches of this series. This footballer from Faridpur has already scored three goals in his international career of six matches.

Bangladesh had another good chance before Morsalin's goal. Bangladesh got a free kick in front of the box in the 60th minute. Captain Jamal Bhuyan must considers him as unlucky as his well-judge shot sailed harmlessly over the cross bar. The Bangladesh captain got another scoring chance in the 68th minute but his shot into the box was blocked by Afghan defenders.

In the last twenty minutes. Bangladesh were desperate to take the lead creating number of scoring chances, but they could not convert any lacks of proper finishing. 

In the 76th minute Morsalin failed to connect the ball from the top of the D off a cut back from Jr. Sohel Rana. If Morsalin could use the easy opportunity, The Javier Cabrera's men could have left the field with a victory.

Bangladesh had another scoring chance in the 86th minute from the goal-mouth melee as Topu's goal-bound header returned after hitting head of an Afghan defender. 

Bangladesh assistant coach Hasan Al Mamun and Afghanistan's head coach Abdullah Al Mutairi, were shown red card by the referee centering on a foul was also the highlight of the first half.

