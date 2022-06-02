Bangladesh earn fighting draw against Indonesia after 37 years

Bangladesh earn fighting draw against Indonesia after 37 years

It was a impressive performance by Bangladesh national football team as they forced host Indonesia to play a goalless draw in the lone FIFA Tier-1 Int'l match held tonight (Wednesday) at Si Jalak Harapur Stadium, Bandung, in Indonesia.

The day's creditable result will definitely boost up Jamal Bhuyan and co. ahead of their Asian Cup qualifiers in Malaysia where the boys in red and green will meet three big teams.

In the day's match, both the teams got several scoring chances but failed to break the deadlock in the whole proceeding.

The host side however were desperate to break the stalemate producing some real scoring chances in the dying moment, but the Bangladesh team's defenders were remained firm and could not allow any damage by keeping the net unhurt till the final whistle.

After playing the FIFA friendly match against Indonesia, Bangladesh will move to Malaysia to take part in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers scheduled to be held from June 8-14.

Bangladesh which placed at group E along with Bahrain Turkmenistan and Malaysia in the AFC Asian Cup, will take on Bahrain on June 8 before facing Turkmenistan on June 11 in their second group match.

The boys in red and green will play their third and last group match against host Malaysia on June 14.

Football

bangladesh football team

