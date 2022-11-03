Babar Azam mercilessly trolled after batting disasterclass vs South Africa at the T20 World Cup

Sports

Hindustan Times
03 November, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 10:09 pm

Related News

Babar Azam mercilessly trolled after batting disasterclass vs South Africa at the T20 World Cup

Entering the T20 World Cup as the top-ranked batter in white-ball cricket, Babar has failed to fire for Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the ICC event.

Hindustan Times
03 November, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 10:09 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Extending his woeful run in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, Babar Azam played another forgetful knock as the talismanic batter of the Green Army was dismissed for cheap in Pakistan's must-win match against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Entering the T20 World Cup as the top-ranked batter in white-ball cricket, Babar has failed to fire for Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the ICC event.

The premier batter was under the pump when he walked out to bat with opener Mohammad Rizwan in match No. 36 between Pakistan and South Africa at the SCG.

While many expected Babar to silence his critics by returning to scoring ways, the superstar batter received his marching orders before the end of the powerplay.

With Babar showcasing another batting failure, the Pakistan captain was mercilessly trolled for his forgetful knock against the Proteas on Twitter.

Talking about the match, Babar scored 6 off 15 balls while opener Rizwan perished for 4 off 4 balls against South Africa at the SCG.

Leading Pakistan's fightback after the dismissal of Mohammad Haris (28 off 11 balls), Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan slammed match-changing half-centuries for the Green Army.

Ahmed's 35-ball 51 and Shadab's quick-fire 52-run knock off 22 balls lifted Pakistan to 185-9 in the 20-over contest.

Fighting for survival in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan have only won a single game in the ICC event. Pakistan are placed fifth on the Group 2 points table. The Green Army has only picked up 2 points from 3 matches in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. A day before Pakistan's meeting with South Africa, Rohit Sharma-led Team India regained the top spot on the points table with a thrilling win over Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval.

Cricket / T20 World Cup

Babar Azam / Pakistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pay transparency might have some aggregate benefits, but it doesn’t mean everyone will benefit.

What to do if salary transparency has you feeling underpaid

13h | Pursuit
Umme Habiba. Sketch: TBS

Marine pollution in Bangladesh is impeding blue economy growth

14h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Settle, switch or give it some time. What is a better career move?

15h | Pursuit
The short, medium, and long-term solution to the power crisis

The short, medium, and long-term solution to the power crisis

15h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of Pakistan-South Africa match

Key factors of Pakistan-South Africa match

1d | Videos
Introducing KC Private Collection

Introducing KC Private Collection

1d | Videos
Koreas fire missiles off each other coasts

Koreas fire missiles off each other coasts

1d | Videos
Traders of Doyel Chattar surviving barely facing many adversities

Traders of Doyel Chattar surviving barely facing many adversities

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

4
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

5
Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names
Bangladesh

Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names

6
Pritom Hasan weds Shahtaj Monira Hashem. Photo: Snapshot
Splash

Pritom: On our very first date, I went out with both Shahtaj and my mother-in-law together