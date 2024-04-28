Pakistan appoint Kirsten, Gillespie as head coaches

Pakistan have appointed former South Africa batsman Gary Kirsten as head coach of their men's white-ball teams, while their test side will be guided by former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie, the country's cricket board said on Sunday.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood will assist both head coaches, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said, adding all three had signed two-year deals.

"They're both very famous coaches and their arrival gives you 100% confirmation of the trust that they have in our team's potential," PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi told reporters.

In Kirsten, Pakistan have appointed an experienced coach who led India to the 50-over World Cup title in 2011, before the 56-year-old took over as South Africa coach.

He has also had stints in the Indian Premier League and is currently working as a mentor at Gujarat Titans. He will take up his new post with Pakistan after the tournament ends.

Kirsten's first major assignment in the role will be the Twenty20 World Cup in the U.S. and West Indies in June.

Gillespie has coached domestic teams in India, England and Australia.

"The aim of bringing in these coaches is to make the best of the best available for our team," Naqvi added.

"Gary will join us on the England tour, and Gillespie will oversee the Bangladesh matches."

